Pakistan

Conflict with India: PM forms commission to assess damages

NNI Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level commission to assess the damages incurred during the Pakistan-India conflict.

According to the official statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha as the head of the 15-member high-level commission, while FIA Director General Rafat Mukhtar has been designated as the convener. The commission also includes the additional chief secretary of Azad Kashmir, the home secretary of Punjab, and several other officials.

Additionally, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Security Kamran Adil, and DIG Special Branch Azad Kashmir Hassan Qayyum have been appointed as commission members. Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah and the director general of the IC for Human Rights are also part of the commission.

As per the statement, the commission will submit its report to the PM within 30 days. It will collect data on civilians martyred or injured during the Pakistan-India conflict and gather evidence from the crime scenes under international law.

The statement further notes that the high-level commission will also oversee the preparation of forensic reports. The commission will have full authority to examine any additional evidence.

The Ministry of Interior will be responsible for providing full support and facilities to the commission. The commission will also collect information regarding the design and operational methods of Indian weapons.

