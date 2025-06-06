AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
2025-06-06

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is all set to hold a public hearing on June 13, 2025 for distribution and supply interim tariffs of eight power Distribution Companies (Discos) for FY 2025-26 under Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) regime in which the companies have sought revenue requirement of over Rs 455.6 billion.

The eight Discos, GEPCO, QESCO, MEPCO, SEPCO, HESCO, PESCO, TESCO and HAZECO have filed their distribution and supply tariff petitions under MYT regime for five years’ period from FY 20225-26 to FY 2029-30.

According to the tariff petition, GEPCO has sought approval of revenue requirement of Rs 67.821 billion of which Rs 16.598 billion is on account of pay & and allowances, Rs 13.815 billion post-retirement benefits, other expenses Rs 4.909 billion (total O&M cost Rs 43.446 billion) , depreciation Rs 4.792 billion, RORB Rs 8.750 billion and other income negative Rs 5.418 billion other income and Prior Year Adjustment (PYA) Rs 24.375 billion.

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

MEPCO has sought NEPRA’s approval for revenue requirement of Rs 139.106 billion of which, pay and allowances are Rs 22.302 billion, post-retirement benefits Rs 29.384 billion, repair and maintenance, Rs 7.869 billion, travelling allowance Rs 1.936 billion, vehicles maintenance, Rs 1.161 billion, other expenses Rs 507 million (total O&M cost Rs 79.653 billion), depreciation Rs 4.792 billion, RORB Rs 8.750 billion, other income negative Rs 8.731 billion and Prior Year Adjustment Rs 79.453 billion.

QESCO’s total proposed revenue requirement for FY 2025-26 is Rs 50.120 billion which includes, pay and allowances Rs 9.947 billion, post-retirement benefits, Rs 3.044 billion, repair and maintenance, Rs1.496 billion, traveling allowance, Rs 1.936 billion, vehicles maintenance, Rs 797 billion, other expenses Rs 1.356 billion, (total) O&M cost Rs 17.100 billion), depreciation, Rs 2.944 billion, RORB Rs 15.696 billion, other income negative Rs 1.950 billion and PYA Rs 16.298 billion.

SEPCO has sought total revenue requirement of Rs 58.053 billion, of which O&M cost is Rs 22.226 billion, Distribution Margin/Supply Margin, Rs 25.3032 billion, PYA Rs 25.522 billion.

TESCO’s revenue requirement for FY 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs 7.303 billion of which Rs O& M expense is Rs3.883 billion and DM/SM Rs 5.629 billion.

PESCO: - Total revenue requirement for FY 2025-26 Rs 81.449 billion which includes O&M expense Rs 37 billion, DM/ SM- Rs 52 billion and PYA Rs 29.344 billion. HESCO’s total revenue requirement for FY 2205-26 is Rs 39.448 billion of which O& M expense is Rs 25.130 billion, DM/SM Rs 33.693 billion and PYA Rs 5.755 billion.

HESCO’s total revenue requirement is Rs 12.320 billion for the FY 2025-26, which includes O&M Rs 7.883 billion, depreciation, Rs 831 million, RORB Rs 3.028 billion, advance tax Rs 1.129 billion and other income negative Rs 550 million.

nepra Tariffs DISCOS power sector power tariffs Gepco Mepco Multi Year Tariff MYT regime

