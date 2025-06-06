AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-06

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed negative adjustment of Rs 3 per unit for KE consumers for March 2025 and Rs 0.93 per unit positive adjustment for Discos consumers for April 2025 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In this regard, NEPRA has issued separate notifications, according to which KE’s negative adjustment and Discos positive adjustment will be effective in bills of June 2025.

For Discos, NEPRA conducted a public hearing on May 29, 2025 for Discos and on on May 22, 2025 for K-Electric which was attended by representatives of industry and media.

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

According to determinations of Discos, Amir Sheikh, a commentator, submitted that this positive FCA has lowered the previously announced benefit of around Rs.7.7/kWh adversely impacting cost projections for many industrial consumers. He also questioned the dispatch of RLNG-based power plants despite the purported availability of local natural gas and pointed out that alternative suppliers, such as Mari Petroleum, may offer more cost-effective solutions.

KE during the hearing also claimed an amount ofRs.15.2 billion, on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup cost for the period from July 2023 to March 2025. KE also submitted that BQPS-III and KCCP heat rate adjustment for previous MYT amounting to Rs.0.6 billion and Rs.0.2 billion are also pending.

KE had sought negative adjustment of Rs 5.02 per unit for April 2025 to refund Rs 6.792 billion to its consumers.

However, regarding the amount of Rs.15.2 billion on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup cost for the period from July 2023 to March 2025, the Authority has already provisionally retained an amount of Rs. 12.45 billion, from monthly FCAs from Nov. 2024 to Feb. 2025, in order not to over burden the consumers at a later stage for such pending costs. Thus, as of March 2025, an amount of Rs.2.74 billion is pending on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup cost, as per the claims of K-Electric.

On the same analogy of not to over burden the consumers at a later stage and also to ensure timely recovery of prudent costs, the Authority has decided to provisionally withhold an amount of Rs. 2.74 billion from the worked out negative FCA of Rs.

5.0200/kWh (negative Rs. 6.79 billion) for the month of March 2025.

NEPRA has allowed negative adjustment of Rs 2.99 per unit which will provide a relief of Rs 4 billion to the consumers of Karachi.

Member (Tech) Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, has written additional notes on both the determinations in which he raised different issues.

In his note on Discos FCA determination he said that the prolonged forced outage of Guddu’s 747 MW Steam Turbine (Unit 16) has necessitated continued operation in open-cycle mode, resulting in additional costs of approximately Rs. 670 million (USD 2.38 million) for the month of April 2025 alone.

Cumulatively, the financial losses attributed to this outage have reached approximately Rs. 113 billion (USD 402.14 million) since its outage from July 2022. Given the significance of the issue, the CEO of GENCO-II should be required to present a detailed update on the rehabilitation plan and the progress made on restoring Steam Turbine Unit 16 during each Monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCA nepra DISCOS power sector Fuel Charges Adjustment power consumers KE consumers

Comments

200 characters

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories