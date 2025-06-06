AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Meeting with US Congressmen: Bilawal urges dialogue, restraint and just Kashmir solution

NNI Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

WASHINGTON: Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed on dialogue, restraint, and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for “sustainable peace in South Asia.”

This was stated by Bilawal during meetings with American congressmen in Washington. He briefed the members on India’s recent acts of unprovoked aggression, including the targeting of civilians and the deeply concerning, unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a clear breach of international law.

He appreciated the United States, particularly “President Donald Trump, for his constructive role in helping de-escalate tensions and supporting efforts towards a ceasefire.

The delegation reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on regional peace, counterterrorism efforts, and recent Indian aggression. They reaffirmed “Pakistan’s commitment to peace, responsible conduct, and rejection of baseless allegations.

The delegation underscored the urgency of dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir, an unfinished agenda of the United Nations, and stressed the imperative of respect for international law, UNSC resolutions, and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Members of Congress welcomed the Pakistani delegation, urging both countries to demonstrate restraint and prioritize regional peace and stability. They reiterated the US support for the people of Pakistan and its commitment to aiding the country’s economic development.

The delegation comprises former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; along with senior envoys Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

Bilawal, meanwhile, posted a message on X on Thursday, saying he had a “constructive exchange with Senator Chris Van Hollen on Pakistan’s deep concerns over India’s increasingly belligerent posture and its refusal to engage, whether through dialogue, joint investigation, or third-party facilitation”.

The former foreign minister also met with Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, and Senator Jim Banks.

In another poet on X, he appreciated the “critical peacemaker role played by President Trump in facilitating the ceasefire understanding, intended as a pathway to broader, sustained peace and dialogue”.

A day ago, the Pakistani delegation met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York and called for urgent international efforts to prevent further escalation in South Asia.

It may be recalled that a Bilawal-led delegation has been visiting the United States since June 1 to brief the American leadership and United Nations on the latest situation in the South Asian region arising out of an armed conflict with India. The delegation members interacted with various US think tank and Pakistani community in the US.

