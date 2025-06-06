AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Eidul Azha days: SSGC announces gas supply schedule

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced schedule of gas supply for Eidul Azha days. To ensure convenience for both domestic and commercial users, SSGC will maintain gas supply during the three days of Eidul Adha according to the following schedule:

Friday – June 6, 2025- Gas supplies will be suspended at 12:00 am in the night. Saturday – June 7, 2025 First Day of Eid- Gas supply will resume at 5:00 am and will remain uninterrupted for the rest of the day.

Sunday – June 8, 2025 – Second Day of Eid- There will be no gas suspension throughout the day. Monday – June 9, 2025 – Third Day of Eid-Gas supply will remain available all day until 12:00 am in the night. From Tuesday, June 10, 2025, gas supplies will revert to old schedule.

