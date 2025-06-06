Non-developmental schemes: SCBAP concerned over allocation of enormous funds in budget

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) expressed concern over allocation of enormous funds for non-developmental schemes in the upcoming budget.

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, in a statement, issued by his office on Thursday, said these schemes must be strictly controlled and actively discouraged, as they create a clear pathway for corruption.

“It is also concerning to note that federal government has taken significantly higher loans compared to the previous year — a move that could have dire consequences on the economy,” he added.

The SCBAP chief stated that in order to discuss these issues, the association will call a meeting of its Executive Committee soon, and announce further course of action.

The SCBAP demanded that the increase of toll rates be withdrawn immediately; saying if this does not happen then the association will challenge this decision on appropriate forums in competent Court of law.

He stated, “The SCBAP firmly believes that the NHA’s move to drastically increase toll taxes for motorways and highways is tantamount to extortion from an already burdened public grappling with prevalent inflation.” “This imposition of an additional 50 percent tax is entirely unjustifiable and deserves unequivocal condemnation.”

The NHA, a day ago, announced a 50 percent increase in toll taxes for vehicles without M-Tag or with low balance, effective 15 June 2025, as part of a move to implement a 100 per cent M-Tag system across the country’s motorways.

Further, this move is a classic example of how a non-political figure, primarily concerned with property business, is given the responsibility to govern serious matters instead of genuine political leaders who should prioritize the welfare of the populace.

Rauf stated that a critical examination of this decision shows that same is the case here where a Ministry of Communications is being run by a person, who is known for his property business and NHA falls under the purview of the same ministry. Rather than addressing its own flaws and inefficiencies, the NHA has chosen to further exploit the public by raising toll charges, which is utterly unacceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025