Punjab to complete distribution of 5,000 super seeders

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to complete the distribution of 5,000 super seeders soon across rice-growing regions in a move aimed at curbing stubble burning and reducing smog-related air pollution. These machines enable farmers to efficiently utilize leftover rice straw, eliminating the need to burn crop residue.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize rice cultivation through mechanized farming and enhance agricultural productivity in the province. It was announced by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo during a consultative conference on rice held at the Agriculture House. The conference focused on boosting rice production and increasing exports.

According to official data, rice is cultivated on approximately 6 million acres in Punjab each year. The agriculture department is implementing several practical measures to increase rice exports and support farmers with modern tools and techniques.

A large number of rice farmers, exporters, and agricultural experts attended the conference. Secretary Sahoo stated that in addition to super seeders, modern transplanters and harvesters will also be made available to farmers. He emphasized that only approved pesticides will be permitted for use on rice crops to ensure both safety and quality.

He also assured participants that their recommendations would be incorporated into the department’s future action plans.

The conference was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Admin) Ejaz Munir, Additional Secretary (Planning) Captain Waqas Rasheed (retd), Directors General Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Amir Rasool, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and several other senior officials and stakeholders.

