AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Punjab to complete distribution of 5,000 super seeders

Recorder Report Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to complete the distribution of 5,000 super seeders soon across rice-growing regions in a move aimed at curbing stubble burning and reducing smog-related air pollution. These machines enable farmers to efficiently utilize leftover rice straw, eliminating the need to burn crop residue.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize rice cultivation through mechanized farming and enhance agricultural productivity in the province. It was announced by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo during a consultative conference on rice held at the Agriculture House. The conference focused on boosting rice production and increasing exports.

According to official data, rice is cultivated on approximately 6 million acres in Punjab each year. The agriculture department is implementing several practical measures to increase rice exports and support farmers with modern tools and techniques.

A large number of rice farmers, exporters, and agricultural experts attended the conference. Secretary Sahoo stated that in addition to super seeders, modern transplanters and harvesters will also be made available to farmers. He emphasized that only approved pesticides will be permitted for use on rice crops to ensure both safety and quality.

He also assured participants that their recommendations would be incorporated into the department’s future action plans.

The conference was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Admin) Ejaz Munir, Additional Secretary (Planning) Captain Waqas Rasheed (retd), Directors General Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Amir Rasool, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and several other senior officials and stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Rice Punjab government Farmers agriculture sector Pakistani rice crops super seeders rice seeds

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to complete distribution of 5,000 super seeders

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories