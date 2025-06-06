Selection of CEC chief, ECP members: PTI nominates members for parliamentary body

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday formally nominated its members for the parliamentary committee tasked with selecting the new chief election commissioner (CEC) and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a statement on X, the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub posted a June 2 letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, in which PTI nominated four National Assembly members and two senators for the committee.

The nominees include MNAs Asad Qaiser, Gohar Ali Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Latif Khosa, along with senators Shibli Faraz and Allama Raja Nasir.

The move comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the opposition leader for consultations on appointing a new CEC, following the expiration of the terms of the current CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and two ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan on January 26, 2025.

The premier’s letter highlighted that despite their terms ending, the incumbents have continued to perform duties under Article 215 of the Constitution.

According to Article 213 of the Constitution, the prime minister and opposition leader must send three names for each position to the president by mutual consensus.

If no consensus is reached, names are submitted to a 12-member parliamentary committee equally representing the treasury and opposition benches, which then recommends a name to the president.

The PTI’s nominations follow procedural consultations within the party and were announced a day after the prime minister’s invitation for dialogue with the opposition.

The nominations are part of the constitutionally mandated process under Article 213(2B) for appointing the CEC and members from Sindh and Balochistan.

The appointments are pending amid deep political polarisation in the country, with little prior engagement reported between government and opposition leaders on the matter.

PTI had earlier filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in March, challenging the delay in appointing a new CEC.

The petition named the federal government, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, and ECP as respondents, alleging constitutional violations due to the delay.

It requested the court to compel relevant authorities to form the parliamentary committee and hold meaningful consultations under Article 213.

Meanwhile, two other ECP members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue their terms until 2027, ensuring partial continuity within the commission.

The selection process remains critical as the ECP is responsible for overseeing the transparency and conduct of elections in Pakistan.

