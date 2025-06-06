AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
High-profile United Nations bodies: PM hails Pakistan’s appointment

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Pakistan’s appointment to several high-profile United Nations committees, calling it a sign of the international community’s confidence in the country’s counterterrorism record.

On Wednesday, Pakistan was named chair of the UN Security Council committee established under Resolution 1988 (2011), which oversees sanctions against the Afghan Taliban.

The country was also appointed vice chair of the council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, responsible for monitoring the implementation of Resolution 1373 (2001), a key component of the UN’s counterterrorism framework.

In addition, Pakistan will serve as co-chair of two subsidiary bodies: the Informal Working Group on Documentation and the newly formed Working Group on Sanctions.

“These key appointments validate the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan’s counterterrorism credentials,” Sharif said in a post on X.

He described the recognition as a source of national pride, emphasising Pakistan’s long and costly battle against terrorism. Sharif cited more than 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding $150 billion since Pakistan joined the global war on terror.

The Pakistani Mission to the United Nations hailed the appointments as a significant diplomatic achievement, noting that they reflect the country’s active engagement with the UN and its current role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Pakistan began its eighth two-year term on the Security Council on January 1, representing the Asia-Pacific group. It is scheduled to assume the council’s rotating presidency in July.

While non-permanent members do not hold veto power, they often wield considerable influence in sanctions-related bodies, where decisions are made by consensus.

The appointments come as the international community grapples with intensifying conflicts in Gaza, Kashmir and Syria – regions where the Security Council’s effectiveness continues to face scrutiny.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

