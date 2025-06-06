ST returns filing: PCDMA concerned at FBR’s new requirement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemical & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has raised serious concerns about difficulties faced by traders in filing their sales tax returns, following a new requirement introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Through SRO 55(I)/2025, the FBR has made it mandatory for all registered commercial importers, distributors, and wholesalers to declare their stock position in Annexure H1 with every monthly sales tax return.

However, PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad said the lack of clear instructions from the FBR has created unnecessary confusion and hardship.

He explained that many traders submitted their March 2025 returns without Annex H1 simply because they didn’t understand the process. As a result, they’re now unable to declare their opening stock for April, and the delay continues even in June.

“PCDMA has received many complaints from members who are still unable to file their April 2025 returns due to this confusion,” Valimuhammad stated.

He added that many traders were forced to go back and forth with the FBR for clarification. Eventually, the FBR allowed revised returns without needing to change Annex A or C or seek commissioner approval—but by then, it was too late for many.

To address the issue, PCDMA is urging the FBR to grant traders a 60- to 90-day grace period to submit Annexure H1 after filing their returns. This would be similar to the 120-day window already available to manufacturer-exporters.

“PCDMA believes that such decisions should be made after proper consultation with trade bodies,” Valimuhammad said.

He emphasized that timely and clear communication is crucial to ensure compliance and avoid similar problems in the future.

PCDMA continues to push for reforms that protect traders’ interests and promote smoother tax procedures. The association urges urgent action before more disruptions affect business operations, confidence, and overall revenue collection in the coming months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025