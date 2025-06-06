‘Telemedicine ensures timely, life-saving care by reducing carbon footprint’

KARACHI: On World Environment Day, ChildLife Foundation is spotlighting the growing threat of climate change to children’s health in Pakistan, while offering a sustainable solution through its pioneering telemedicine model.

As air pollution worsens, heatwaves intensify, and floods become more frequent, children across the country are increasingly vulnerable to climate-aggravated illnesses such as respiratory infections, typhoid, gastroenteritis, and heat-related conditions.

“Our responsibility to children goes beyond emergency care,” said Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation. “By offering expert pediatric consultations through our Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) across Pakistan, we ensure timely, life-saving care while reducing unnecessary referrals to major cities, ultimately minimizing the carbon footprint of healthcare delivery.”

ChildLife operates more than 300 Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) within government hospitals nationwide, enabling doctor-to-doctor video consultations that connect frontline medical officers with senior Pediatricians in real time. This innovative approach ensures expert guidance for accurate diagnosis and treatment of children at the point of care. With over one million teleconsultations delivered to date, this system has significantly reduced the need for long-distance patient transfers, lowering travel-related emissions, saving time and cost. By avoiding thousands of referrals to urban hospitals, the model not only ensures timely treatment for children but also reduces fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Each teleconsultation spares families hours of travel and prevents repeat visits,” said Dr Irfan Habib, Medical Director at ChildLife Foundation. “This not only lessens the environmental burden but ensures that children receive immediate expert care when every minute matters.” Many of the conditions treated through ChildLife’s telemedicine network are linked to environmental risk factors, including respiratory infections exacerbated by smog and indoor pollution, waterborne diseases like typhoid and diarrhea triggered by floods and poor sanitation, as well as heatstroke and dehydration during extreme heatwaves.

This year’s World Environment Day theme, “Planet vs Plastics,” calls for urgent action against pollution and its impact on human health. ChildLife Foundation echoes this urgency and reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility in healthcare delivery. In addition to its green telemedicine model, ChildLife follows strict protocols for safe medical waste disposal in the 14 emergency rooms it operates in partnership with the government. Healthcare facilities produce regulated waste, including infectious, pharmaceutical, and sharps waste that poses both environmental and infection control risks if not managed properly.

To address this, ChildLife has implemented standard operating procedures for waste collection and segregation at the source. Medical, pharmaceutical, and general waste such as gauze, gloves, and plastic packaging are separated and safely disposed of in accordance with environmental and public health standards.

As Pakistan confronts the dual challenges of climate change and limited access to Pediatric emergency care, ChildLife Foundation’s emergency rooms and telemedicine network offers a scalable, environmentally responsible solution. The organization remains committed to delivering expert care to children while protecting the planet they will inherit. Let us act today for a healthier, greener tomorrow, for Pakistan’s children and for generations to come.

