Safer, smarter healthcare services: Federal, Punjab Health ministries to launch joint initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Health Ministry and the Punjab Health department have decided to join hands for stronger, safer, and smarter healthcare services.

The major development for national health collaboration came here on Thursday during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between the federal and provincial governments to address critical healthcare challenges and launch joint initiatives across key health areas.

The meeting decided taking joint action against counterfeit medicines, coordinated efforts on polio eradication and dengue prevention and advancement of digital health systems and regulatory reform.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Health Syed Waqarul Hassan, Additional Secretary Health, Chief Information Officer of DRAP, Director General Health, and the President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC),Dr Rizwan Taj.

Kamal reiterated the federal government’s resolve to address healthcare issues with urgency.

He stated that under the direction of the prime minister, particular focus is being placed on eliminating polio and ensuring timely implementation of health programmes.

“The fight against polio continues with full zeal, until the virus is eliminated, our children remain at risk,” he emphasised.

He shared plans for a new national strategy for polio eradication and urged parents to disregard negative propaganda and ensure their children are vaccinated. “In Palestine, even during war, mothers call for vaccinators with whistles. Pakistani mothers must also play their part in protecting their children,” he said.

Kamal highlighted steps being taken by DRAP to combat counterfeit medicines, including the rollout of a modern barcode system. This will enable every medicine to carry a unique code that patients can scan to verify authenticity and price. Additionally, export certifications such as GMP, CoPP, and NOCs are now being processed online via the Pakistan Single Window, and all regulatory submissions are handled through the new “e-App” online platform.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir reaffirmed Punjab’s full support for the federal government’s health agenda. “Punjab has greater capacity and resources, and we are ready to share these to benefit all provinces. The health of our people must come before all else,” he stated.

He also praised DRAP’s initiatives under the leadership of Minister Kamal, particularly, those targeting counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of coordinated measures to prevent dengue outbreaks in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and committed to united efforts in disease prevention, vaccination campaigns, and health system strengthening. They stressed that collaboration between federal and provincial levels is crucial to achieving meaningful progress in the health sector.

