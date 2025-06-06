AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Eid waste disposal: 9.5m eco-friendly waste bags distributed

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

LAHORE: The district administrations are distributing over 9.5 million eco-friendly waste bags in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste; 1.5 million bags in the provincial capital and over 9 million in the other three districts.

This was disclosed during a Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)’s briefing to Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Maqsood on Thursday. The Commissioner visited the Central Control Room, set up for cleanliness and online monitoring of the entire operation on Eid-ul-Adha at the LWMC Head Office; he was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts in Lahore Division.

On this occasion, LWMC CEO Baber Sahib Din briefed the Commissioner about the cleaning operations in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana districts. He said they will use a digital system to monitor the operations throughout the Lahore Division on Eid-ul-Adha. He averred that mechanical resources have been deployed, while 300 field camps have been set up in Lahore and 454 in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana for the immediate resolution of complaints and the free supply of biodegradable waste bags. He added that the best cleanliness arrangements are being ensured in 30 cattle markets set up in the Lahore Division.

The Commissioner said this year, the LWMC is going to conduct cleanliness operations in Nankana, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts as well while the hotspot areas in the city of Lahore will be supervised by the Punjab Safe City Authority through drone cameras. Section 144 is enforced to deal with the people who throw offal in drains, canals and open plots. Strict action will be taken against the violators.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with their teams by handing over animal waste packed in a bag to them, instead of throwing them on the streets. Meanwhile, on World Environment Day, the LWMC organised an awareness event on Mall Road to educate citizens about environmental protection. Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique participated in the event along with Special Assistant Asim Mahmood and LWMC CEO Baber Sahib Din. The officials visited the LWMC’s model camp set up at Charring Cross and distributed eco-friendly waste bags to the public.

During the event, they engaged with citizens to encourage them to make the environment plastic-free. The event concluded with an awareness walk, which was attended by a large number of LWMC workers and residents. In addition, during a meeting with LWMC workers, the Minister urged them to work diligently during the Eid-ul-Adha festival. The LWMC CEO urged people to hand over plastic waste to sanitation staff rather than disposing of it on streets, green belts or in drains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LWMC Eid waste Baber Sahib eco friendly waste bags

Comments

200 characters

Eid waste disposal: 9.5m eco-friendly waste bags distributed

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories