Eid waste disposal: 9.5m eco-friendly waste bags distributed

LAHORE: The district administrations are distributing over 9.5 million eco-friendly waste bags in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste; 1.5 million bags in the provincial capital and over 9 million in the other three districts.

This was disclosed during a Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)’s briefing to Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Maqsood on Thursday. The Commissioner visited the Central Control Room, set up for cleanliness and online monitoring of the entire operation on Eid-ul-Adha at the LWMC Head Office; he was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts in Lahore Division.

On this occasion, LWMC CEO Baber Sahib Din briefed the Commissioner about the cleaning operations in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana districts. He said they will use a digital system to monitor the operations throughout the Lahore Division on Eid-ul-Adha. He averred that mechanical resources have been deployed, while 300 field camps have been set up in Lahore and 454 in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana for the immediate resolution of complaints and the free supply of biodegradable waste bags. He added that the best cleanliness arrangements are being ensured in 30 cattle markets set up in the Lahore Division.

The Commissioner said this year, the LWMC is going to conduct cleanliness operations in Nankana, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts as well while the hotspot areas in the city of Lahore will be supervised by the Punjab Safe City Authority through drone cameras. Section 144 is enforced to deal with the people who throw offal in drains, canals and open plots. Strict action will be taken against the violators.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with their teams by handing over animal waste packed in a bag to them, instead of throwing them on the streets. Meanwhile, on World Environment Day, the LWMC organised an awareness event on Mall Road to educate citizens about environmental protection. Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique participated in the event along with Special Assistant Asim Mahmood and LWMC CEO Baber Sahib Din. The officials visited the LWMC’s model camp set up at Charring Cross and distributed eco-friendly waste bags to the public.

During the event, they engaged with citizens to encourage them to make the environment plastic-free. The event concluded with an awareness walk, which was attended by a large number of LWMC workers and residents. In addition, during a meeting with LWMC workers, the Minister urged them to work diligently during the Eid-ul-Adha festival. The LWMC CEO urged people to hand over plastic waste to sanitation staff rather than disposing of it on streets, green belts or in drains.

