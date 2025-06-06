AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Wall Street gains as investors focus on trade

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

NEW YORK: Wall Street indexes rose on Thursday after US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to negotiate on tariffs that have weighed on global markets, while investors awaited a key jobs report to gauge the labor market’s health.

The leaders had invited each other to their respective countries at a future date, according to US and Chinese summaries of their phone call on Thursday.

The call comes amid accusations between Washington and Beijing in recent weeks over critical minerals in a dispute that threatens to tear up a fragile truce in the trade war between the two biggest economies.

“I have no idea what the outcome will be. That’s what makes investing in this environment really difficult,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management.

“I think it’s less about trying to predict what he’s going to do and more about trying to build and maintain a portfolio that can succeed despite the curveballs coming our way.”

Weaker-than-expected US private payrolls and services sector data on Wednesday raised concerns about an economic slowdown caused by trade uncertainties, with investors focusing squarely on Friday’s non-farm payrolls report. Initial jobless claims data on Thursday showed Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week rose for a second straight week.

The S&P 500 remains more than 2% below its record highs touched in February.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.34 points, or 0.33%, to 42,573.08, the S&P 500 gained 23.25 points, or 0.39%, to 5,994.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 115.99 points, or 0.60%, at 19,576.48.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose, with information technology shares leading gains with a 0.8% rise.

