There exists no need to launch large-scale operation in province: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti has ruled out the need for a large-scale military operation in the province, stating that Pakistan will thwart every attack orchestrated by the so-called “Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

Addressing at a press conference in Islamabad, Bugti accused India of resorting to proxy warfare following its military failures.

“After suffering defeat, India is now relying on proxies. The enemy is waging a proxy war against us and dreams of destabilising Pakistan’s rising economy,” he said.

Bugti said India’s “evil designs” have been exposed, and the state holds “solid evidence” against Fitna-e-Hindustan. He claimed the recent attack in Khuzdar, in which children were martyred, was carried out through these proxies and backed by the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

“RAW is fully supporting Fitna-e-Hindustan and is providing intelligence to their handlers. These terrorists should not be associated with the Baloch people,” he emphasised.

The chief minister reiterated that all acts of terrorism in Balochistan have been RAW-funded since day one.

“There is no need for any large military operation in Balochistan. We will successfully foil every attack launched by Fitna-e-Hindustan,” Bugti asserted.

He also criticised Indian media for spreading false reports, including a fabricated story about the destruction of Karachi Port. “Fitna-e-Hindustan is part of a conspiracy to put Pakistan’s peace at risk,” he added.

“India was defeated on the battlefield, and the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression,” Bugti said.

Commenting on internal matters, he said that political dialogue is always possible with political parties, but issues such as missing persons are often used as propaganda against the state.

“In today’s polarised environment, it is nearly impossible for political parties to agree on any issue,” he concluded.

