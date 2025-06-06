Severe heatwave likely during Eid holidays in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday issued a severe heatwave warning for the upcoming Eid holidays, forecasting a significant rise in temperatures across the country from June 7 to June 12.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is likely to develop over the region on June 7 and is expected to intensify from June 8 onward. Under its influence, daytime temperatures in the upper parts of the country — including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, KPK, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecast to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

