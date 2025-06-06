AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Pakistan seeks climate justice for its people: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for urgent and united action to protect Pakistan’s environment and safeguard the planet for future generations, saying: “Pakistan needs a green revolution — not just in agriculture, but in thought, in governance, and in our daily lives.”

According to the statement on Thursday, the chairman PPP, in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, urged the nation and the global community to reflect on the deep wounds inflicted upon the Earth by human negligence, greed, and indifference.

“The air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on — all are crying for healing. Nature is not separate from us; it is a part of us. When we destroy it, we destroy ourselves,” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that Pakistan, though contributing less than one per cent to global carbon emissions, is among the most vulnerable countries in the world to the devastating impacts of climate change — facing repeated floods, droughts, and record-breaking heatwaves.

“Those who pollute the Earth must be held accountable to those who suffer its consequences,” he said, adding that Pakistan wants climate justice for its people. The PPP chairman reaffirmed his party’s long-standing commitment to climate resilience and environmental protection, recalling the leadership of Benazir Bhutto, who made environmental awareness a national priority long before it was widely recognised as a global challenge.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari climate change World Environment Day climate justice Pakistan’s environment and safeguard

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan seeks climate justice for its people: Bilawal

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories