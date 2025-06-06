Pakistan seeks climate justice for its people: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for urgent and united action to protect Pakistan’s environment and safeguard the planet for future generations, saying: “Pakistan needs a green revolution — not just in agriculture, but in thought, in governance, and in our daily lives.”

According to the statement on Thursday, the chairman PPP, in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, urged the nation and the global community to reflect on the deep wounds inflicted upon the Earth by human negligence, greed, and indifference.

“The air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on — all are crying for healing. Nature is not separate from us; it is a part of us. When we destroy it, we destroy ourselves,” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that Pakistan, though contributing less than one per cent to global carbon emissions, is among the most vulnerable countries in the world to the devastating impacts of climate change — facing repeated floods, droughts, and record-breaking heatwaves.

“Those who pollute the Earth must be held accountable to those who suffer its consequences,” he said, adding that Pakistan wants climate justice for its people. The PPP chairman reaffirmed his party’s long-standing commitment to climate resilience and environmental protection, recalling the leadership of Benazir Bhutto, who made environmental awareness a national priority long before it was widely recognised as a global challenge.