Pakistan

Pollution-free Punjab: Maryam seeks public support

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made an appeal to the citizens for extending their complete cooperation in launching ‘Plastic and Pollution-Free Punjab’ campaign.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Zero Plastic, Zero Pollution’ campaign has been launched under the auspices of government and private schools, offices and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) across the province. The aim behind launching this campaign is to inform and impart awareness to the general public regarding usage of dangerous and life-threatening plastic for their lives.

During the campaign, the youth and children in particular are to be imparted awareness with regard to plastic causing air pollution and other fatal diseases including cancer. The students will be encouraged to use cloth bags and paper products as alternatives to plastic. Environmental Protection Agency officers informed that plastic bags should not be used by and large including government and private offices.

On the direction of the Chief Minister, tree plantation activities were also organized to celebrate the World Environment Day. She in her special message urged the youth to become an environment-friendly force. She highlighted that protecting the environment amounts to protecting life adding that it is a national obligation of all and sundry. She emphasized that Zero Plastic Campaign is not just a one-day event, but we need to make it a part of our daily routine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Environment Protection Agency Pollution free Punjab

