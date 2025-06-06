AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan

Senate body approves ‘Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024’

Naveed Butt Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat approved, “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024” which makes mandatory for Grade-17 and above officers to declare their assets.

The committee met with Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan in the chair at Parliament Lodges on Thursday.

According to the bill, senior civil servants will now be required to disclose not only their own assets but also those of their spouses and dependent children. The declaration must also include foreign assets and liabilities.

The asset details will be submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will be authorised to make them public, while ensuring a balance between public interest and individual privacy.

The bill also mandates the protection of personal information, including national identity card numbers, residential addresses, and bank account details.

During the meeting, the cabinet officials to the committee that civil servants will be legally bound to disclose their assets once the bill becomes law.

Senator Farooq H Naek said, “this is a good piece of legislation,” Senator Anusha Rehman from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also endorsed the bill, pledging full support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE FBR Senate Standing Committee Rana Mahmoodul Hassan Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024

