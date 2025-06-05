Wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday:

Wheat - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat rose amid concerns over escalating attacks between grain exporters Ukraine and Russia, analysts said.

Russia said it will respond to Ukraine’s latest attacks as and when its military sees fit.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly export sales reductions of 49,100 metric tons for 2024-25 and net weekly export sales of 444,900 metric tons for 2025-26.

Analysts had expected net cancellations of 200,000 metric tons to net sales of 100,000 metric tons for 2024-25. They expected net sales of 300,000 to 800,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 2-1/2 cents at $5.45-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $5.40-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis July spring wheat was up 1/4 cent at $6.24-3/4 per bushel.

Corn - Up 1 to 3 cents

Technical buying and U.S. export demand underpinned CBOT corn, analysts said.

The USDA reported weekly U.S. export sales of 942,300 metric tons for 2024-25 and 160,100 metric tons for 2025-26. Analysts expected 775,000 to 1.4 million metric tons for 2024-25 and 20,000 to 250,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

South Korean importers bought corn in international tenders, with some expected to be sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, European traders said.

CBOT July corn was last up 3 cents at $4.41-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 4 cents

CBOT soybeans retreated with soyoil and soymeal.

Concerns about Washington’s trade war with China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, hung over futures.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 194,300 metric tons for 2024-25 and 3,500 metric tons for 2025-26, the USDA said. Analysts expected 100,000 to 500,000 metric tons for 2024-25 and zero to 100,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at$10.41-3/4 per bushel.