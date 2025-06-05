AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy down 2-4 cents

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:16pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday:

Wheat - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat rose amid concerns over escalating attacks between grain exporters Ukraine and Russia, analysts said.

Russia said it will respond to Ukraine’s latest attacks as and when its military sees fit.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly export sales reductions of 49,100 metric tons for 2024-25 and net weekly export sales of 444,900 metric tons for 2025-26.

Analysts had expected net cancellations of 200,000 metric tons to net sales of 100,000 metric tons for 2024-25. They expected net sales of 300,000 to 800,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 2-1/2 cents at $5.45-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $5.40-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis July spring wheat was up 1/4 cent at $6.24-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat rises for 2nd session on Black Sea, China supply woes

Corn - Up 1 to 3 cents

Technical buying and U.S. export demand underpinned CBOT corn, analysts said.

The USDA reported weekly U.S. export sales of 942,300 metric tons for 2024-25 and 160,100 metric tons for 2025-26. Analysts expected 775,000 to 1.4 million metric tons for 2024-25 and 20,000 to 250,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

South Korean importers bought corn in international tenders, with some expected to be sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, European traders said.

CBOT July corn was last up 3 cents at $4.41-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 4 cents

CBOT soybeans retreated with soyoil and soymeal.

Concerns about Washington’s trade war with China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, hung over futures.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 194,300 metric tons for 2024-25 and 3,500 metric tons for 2025-26, the USDA said. Analysts expected 100,000 to 500,000 metric tons for 2024-25 and zero to 100,000 metric tons for 2025-26.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at$10.41-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soyoil Chicago corn corn price SOYBEANS price wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy down 2-4 cents

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories