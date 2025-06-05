What Bilawal meant by calling Modi the ‘Temu Version of Netanyahu’

In a recent appearance at the United Nations Correspondents Association in New York, former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered a sharp, if unconventional, critique of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “Temu version of Netanyahu.” The remark has raised eyebrows globally, not only for its political implications but also for its curious invocation of an online shopping app.

At face value, the comparison draws a political parallel. Both Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are controversial figures, often criticized for authoritarian tendencies and heavy-handed military policies.

Modi’s record in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Netanyahu’s aggression in Gaza have both drawn international condemnation. Bilawal’s statement suggests that Modi is not just inspired by Netanyahu’s model of governance, but is in fact a lower-grade replica – hence the “Temu version.”

But why Temu?

For the unfamiliar, Temu is a Chinese e-commerce platform that has taken global markets by storm with ultra-low prices, an enormous product range, and aggressive digital marketing tactics.

It briefly became the most downloaded app on both the App Store and Google Play in late 2022 – outpacing even TikTok and Instagram – thanks to its gamified shopping experience, viral referral incentives, and eye-catching bargains.

Temu’s appeal lies in its accessibility and affordability, particularly attractive in a time of global inflation. Many Pakistani consumers have also started browsing Temu for household goods, fashion items, and beauty products, often at a fraction of local market prices.

While some rave about the quality exceeding expectations, others remain wary – reviews are mixed, with average consumer ratings hovering between 1.5 and 2.5 stars across review platforms.

Temu has also faced skepticism regarding its marketing authenticity. A flood of overly enthusiastic posts across TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter – many with nearly identical wording – has prompted questions about the platform’s credibility and transparency.

So, when Bilawal invoked Temu in his analogy, the message was double-edged. On one level, it paints Modi as a cheap imitation of Netanyahu — not quite the original, but attempting to copy the same controversial blueprint.

On another level, it plays into the perception (whether accurate or not) of Temu as a platform where the low price sometimes invites doubts about quality and ethics.

That said, it’s worth noting that this might have been an unintended jab at Temu, a brand that – for all its criticisms – is fast becoming a legitimate competitor in the global e-commerce space.

For millions of consumers, especially in developing economies, Temu represents democratized access to a range of goods that were previously unaffordable.

In contrast, the political parallel Bilawal draws is far less benign. The comparison suggests that India under Modi is adopting – and potentially exacerbating – the most hardline elements of Israeli policy, without the institutional or geopolitical clout that Netanyahu wields.

The fusion of e-commerce metaphors with geopolitical commentary might seem unusual, but it reflects the evolving nature of global discourse – where consumer brands, digital platforms, and political ideologies increasingly intersect. In a media-savvy age, even a shopping app can become shorthand for international critique.

Ultimately, Bilawal’s quip was designed to provoke – and it succeeded. But whether that metaphor holds weight depends on how one views both Temu’s value proposition and India’s foreign policy ambitions.

