Italians Errani and Vavassori cruise to French Open mixed doubles title

PARIS: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori of Italy swept to a 6-4 6-2 victory over Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King on Court Philippe Chatrier to claim the French Open mixed doubles crown on Thursday.

Errani and Vavassori claimed their second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown, with the first coming at the U.S. Open last year where they also defeated Townsend and her longtime former partner Donald Young.

The Italian duo were tested early in the first set but saved two breakpoints to secure a tight hold at 1-1, before grabbing the decisive break and taking a 4-3 lead when Townsend sent a forehand wide.

Errani and Vavassori dialled up the intensity to overwhelm their opponents, twice breaking serve in the second set before Townsend netted a volley to give the third seeds a dominant win.

The American pairing looked disjointed throughout the match and racked up 25 unforced errors, almost three times as many as Errani and Vavassori’s nine.