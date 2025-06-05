AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan holds firm as traders await US-China talks

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 03:34pm

HONG KONG: China’s yuan hovered around its strongest level against the US dollar in nearly two weeks on Thursday, buoyed by persistent weakness in the greenback as markets awaited further clarity on trade negotiations and potential tariff developments.

The yuan eased 0.1% after touching 7.1720, its strongest since May 26.

Its offshore counterpart was also down about 0.1% in Asian trade.

Investors were cautious after US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was tough and “extremely hard to make a deal with”.

Markets are now awaiting the results of a phone call between the two leaders this week and any further insights into potential tariff developments.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1865 per dollar, 103 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate, signalling the central bank’s intent to maintain stability in the yuan and temper rapid appreciation.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Yuan falls to 2007 lows as US tariffs on China kick in

Based on Thursday’s official guidance, the yuan is allowed to drop as far as 7.3302.

The currency is up 0.3% against the dollar this month and 1.6% firmer this year as broad weakness in the US dollar adds to the strengthening trend.

“Looking beyond near-term tariff headlines, we think the CNY may now be commencing a multi-year strengthening path against the USD,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong dollar remained near the weak end of a band around 7.85 to the dollar.

The overnight interbank offered rate rebounded to 0.01949% from a record low in the biggest single-day increase since 2023, while interbank rates for one-month and three-month continued to hover near three-year lows.

The dollar’s six-currency index was stuck near a six-week low, after data showed that the US services sector had contracted for the first time in nearly a year, reigniting concerns about sluggish growth and persistent inflation.

China yuan Hong Kong dollar

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan holds firm as traders await US-China talks

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories