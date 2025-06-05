Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 5
|
282.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 5
|
282.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 5
|
143.15
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 5
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 5
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 5
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 4
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 4
|
5,970.81
|
Nasdaq / Jun 4
|
19,460.49
|
Dow Jones / Jun 4
|
42,427.74
|
India Sensex / Jun 5
|
81,412.54
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 5
|
37,561.29
|
Hang Seng / Jun 5
|
23,762.12
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 5
|
8,802.27
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 5
|
24,283.08
|
France CAC40 / Jun 5
|
7,819.47
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 4
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 4
|
303,583
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 5
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 5
|
62.74
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 5
|
3,363.51
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 5
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 5
|
67.58
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Jun 5
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
4.20
▲ 1 (31.25%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Jun 5
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.97
▲ 0.59 (24.79%)
|
Invest Bank / Jun 5
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
3.92
▲ 0.57 (17.01%)
|
Abdullah Shah / Jun 5
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
7
▲ 1 (16.67%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 5
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
9.31
▲ 1 (12.03%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jun 5
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
17.55
▲ 1.6 (10.03%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 5
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
21.41
▲ 1.95 (10.02%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jun 5
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
53.19
▲ 4.84 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jun 5
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
49.96
▲ 4.54 (10%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 5
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
26.61
▲ 2.42 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Supernet Ltd. / Jun 5
Supernet Limited(GEMSPNL)
|
41.55
▼ -4.62 (-10.01%)
|
ICC Industries / Jun 5
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.66
▼ -1.63 (-10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 5
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
28,789.98
▼ -3198.89 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 5
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,735.17
▼ -303.91 (-10%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jun 5
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.71
▼ -1.07 (-9.93%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Jun 5
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
234.17
▼ -23.62 (-9.16%)
|
Arpak Int. / Jun 5
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
56.01
▼ -5.59 (-9.07%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Jun 5
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
21.89
▼ -1.91 (-8.03%)
|
Paramount Mod / Jun 5
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
7.82
▼ -0.68 (-8%)
|
JS Global Banking / Jun 5
JS Global Banking Sector (ETF)(JSGBETF)
|
23
▼ -1.9 (-7.63%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
179,677,072
▲ 0.42
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jun 5
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
62,902,228
▲ 0.75
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
52,373,487
▲ 0.05
|
Invest Bank / Jun 5
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
40,420,682
▲ 0.57
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jun 5
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
37,050,317
▲ 0.3
|
Treet Corp / Jun 5
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
34,993,918
▲ 0.73
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 5
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
33,992,276
▲ 1.24
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 5
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
31,842,116
▲ 1.77
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 5
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,182,352
▲ 0.02
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 5
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,969,512
▼ -0.66
