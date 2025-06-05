AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England name squad for India Test series opener at Headingley

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 01:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England have named a 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, which is set to begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

Ben Stokes will lead the squad as captain and Surrey bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton returns to the Test line-up for the first time since earning his sole cap against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.

The 31-year-old is still under close medical review after breaking his right little finger during the first One-Day International against the West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse, as well as Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes, were recalled after featuring in England’s Test tour of New Zealand in December.

Virat Kohli ‘lost for words’ after 11 die celebrating Bengaluru IPL win

Surrey’s Gus Atkinson was ruled out of selection due to a hamstring injury sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last month.

England will play five Test matches against India over the next couple of months, finishing on August 4 at the Kia Oval in London.

Squad

Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.

Ben Stokes Jamie Overton England vs India Test Brydon Carse

Comments

200 characters

England name squad for India Test series opener at Headingley

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories