Procter & Gamble to cut 7,000 jobs over two years

Procter & Gamble said on Thursday it would cut 7,000 jobs, or about 15% of its non-manufacturing roles, globally over the next two years as part of its non-core restructuring program.

P&G also plans to exit of some categories, brands and product forms in individual markets, executives said at a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris, adding that the exits could also likely include some brand divestitures.

The company had more than 100,000 employees as of June 30, 2024.