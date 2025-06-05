AIRLINK 158.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.51%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.27%)
FLYNG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
OGDC 210.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.44 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (9.58%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,125 Increased By 326.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,977 Decreased By -7.1 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Italian genius’ Inzaghi to coach Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2025 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Former Inter boss Simone Inzaghi was revealed as the new coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Thursday, days before they take part in the new-look Club World Cup.

The Italian, who led Inter to a heavy defeat in Saturday’s Champions League final, had earlier played down rumours of a two-year deal worth 50 million euros.

“I am Simone Inzaghi and today begins my story with Al Hilal,” he said in a slickly produced video posted on X, in which he sips Arabian coffee and pins an Al Hilal lapel badge on his suit.

Inzaghi, 49, becomes just the latest high-profile footballing acquisition for oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which will host the World Cup in 2034.

“The Italian genius is here,” Al Hilal posted. “Welcome, Simone Inzaghi.”

Inzaghi joins the likes of Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic at Al Hilal, which let injury-hit Neymar go in January after just seven appearances since his arrival in August 2023.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations last week told AFP that the “first option” for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has signalled he is leaving rival club Al Nassr, could be a move to Al Hilal.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes this week said he rejected Al Hilal’s reported $135 million offer because he wanted to “continue to play at the highest level”.

Neymar in talks to leave Saudi team Al-Hilal: club source

Inzaghi’s Inter slumped 5-0 to Qatar-funded Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Champions League final. His departure was confirmed on Tuesday.

The former forward guided Inter to one Serie A title and two Italian Cups since joining in 2021. He took them to two Champions League finals in three seasons but lost both.

On track to repeat the treble heroics of 2010 just a few weeks ago, Inter ended the season trophyless after falling away in each competition.

Inter, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also among the 32 teams at the expanded Club World Cup, which starts on June 15.

Saudi Arabia Al Hilal Simone Inzaghi

Comments

200 characters

‘Italian genius’ Inzaghi to coach Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Oil slips on US stockpile build, Saudi Arabia price cuts

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

Read more stories