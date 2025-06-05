AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
OGDC 210.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.6%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.36 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (9.13%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.28%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,119 Increased By 319.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,978 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 11:07am

BRUSSELS: NATO defence ministers will gather in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to meet Donald Trump’s demand for significant increases in spending, less than three weeks ahead of a key summit of the alliance in The Hague.

The US president has said NATO allies should boost investment in defence to 5% of gross domestic product, up from the current target of 2%.

Diplomats say the European allies understand that hiking defence expenditure is the price of ensuring a continued US commitment to the continent’s security and that keeping America on board means allowing Trump to be able to declare a win on his 5% demand during the summit, scheduled for June 24-25.

“We have to go further and we have to go faster,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters on Wednesday.

“A new defence investment plan will be at the heart of the NATO summit in The Hague,” he added.

In a bid to meet Trump’s 5% goal, Rutte has proposed alliance members boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP and commit a further 1.5% to broader security-related spending, Reuters has reported.

But details of the new investment plan will likely continue to be negotiated until the very eve of the NATO summit.

“We have to find a realistic compromise between what is necessary and what is possible really to spend,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday. Countries remain divided over the timeline for a new pledge.

“There’s not unlimited time,” US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told reporters on Wednesday.

NATO defence buildup must ‘outpace Russia’: US envoy

Rutte has proposed reaching the 5% by 2032 – a date that some eastern European states consider too distant but which some others see as too early and unrealistic given current spending and industrial production levels.

A 2032 target is “definitely too late”, Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said on Wednesday, arguing for a target of 2030 at the latest.

There is also an ongoing debate over how to define “defence-related” spending, which might include spending on cybersecurity and certain types of infrastructure.

“The aim is to find a definition that is precise enough to cover only real security-related investments, and at the same time broad enough to allow for national specifics,” said one NATO diplomat.

US President Donald Trump NATO defence ministers

Comments

200 characters

NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Oil slips on US stockpile build, Saudi Arabia price cuts

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Read more stories