AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (8.46%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,073 Increased By 273.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,956 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.08%)
Jun 05, 2025
Markets

Japanese shares slip on caution over US economic outlook, stronger yen

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 10:41am

TOKYO: Japanese shares slipped on Thursday as weak US economic data stoked caution toward the outlook of the world’s largest economy, while a stronger yen hurt automakers.

At 0134 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.1% at 37,704.91, having trimmed most of a decline of 0.6% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix was down 0.64% at 2,627.17.

Overnight, US data showed the smallest gain in private payrolls since March 2023 while the service sector contracted for the first time in about a year.

“The market had not expected to see the weak data out of the US, so now investors have become cautious about Friday’s employment report,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the weak economic data means the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates, which is positive for equities.

So investors do not have to switch to risk-off mode,“ Yasuda said.

The US dollar weakened across the board overnight, sending the yen as high as 142.6.

The yen was last down 0.1% at 142.89.

A stronger Japanese currency tends to hurt shares of exporters, as it decreases the value of overseas profit in yen terms when repatriated to Japan.

Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor slipping 1.87% and 1.44%, respectively.

Overall, automakers and auto parts makers fell 3.8%. Bank shares fell as US Treasury yields declined overnight, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipping 1.3% and 1.4%.

Japan’s Nikkei surges on trade deal hopes lift tech; Toyota Industries slides

Chip-related heavyweights rose to track overnight gains in the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

Advantest surged 5% and Tokyo Electron rose 3.3%, providing the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 45% rose, 50% fell and 3% were flat.

Japanese shares

