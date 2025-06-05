PM announces new era with Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: America’s 249th birthday bash in Islamabad went full throttle on Wednesday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a bold “new era” in US-Pakistan relations – reminding everyone that Washington was one of Pakistan’s earliest backers way back in 1947.

At a glittering Independence Day celebration hosted by the US Embassy – a full month before July 4 – PM Sharif declared that Pakistan and America were stepping into a “new era” of relations, while tossing sharp jabs at India and tipping his hat to Donald Trump.

“This is a new chapter,” Sharif told a high-profile crowd packed with political bigwigs, top brass, civil society members, and diplomats. “We’re committed to strengthening Pakistan-US relations. Both countries believe in democratic traditions and the supremacy of the constitution.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja were amongst the politicians that joined the ceremony.

PM Sharif said that the US was one of the first nations to recognise Pakistan after its 1947 independence. He thanked Washington for decades of development support – but made sure no one forgot the cost Pakistan has paid fighting terror. “We’ve lost over 90,000 lives. Our economy’s taken a $150 billion hit,” he said. “Pakistan’s sacrifices in counterterrorism are second to none.”

On this occasion, PM Sharif slammed India over the recent four-day war between the two nuclear armed rivals, branding the Pahalgam incident as a false-flag operation and accusing New Delhi of using the tragedy to target civilians. “We called for an international investigation – India responded by bombing us,” he said, adding that Pakistan had responded in kind by shooting down six Indian aircraft.

Still, the prime minister stressed his desire for regional peace. He credited international efforts, including those by US President Trump, for helping to de-escalate hostilities and secure a ceasefire. “We appreciate President Trump’s efforts in promoting peace and economic cooperation.” Meanwhile, acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker opened with a warm “As-Salaam-Alaikum” – in Urdu, no less – as she spoke of shared values, mutual respect, and a future rich with potential.

