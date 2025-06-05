India’s attempt aimed at creating ‘new normal’ highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan’s high-level diplomatic delegation in the United States has warned that India’s attempts to create a “new normal” that implied arbitrary and unilateral strikes could lead to disastrous consequences in South Asia’s nuclear environment and must be firmly resisted by the international community.

A high-level Parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has reached Washington DC after concluding a two-day visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, said Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Wednesday in a statement.

The delegation met with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, the President of the Security Council, representatives of the Security Council’s Permanent and Non-Permanent Members, ambassadors of the OIC Group, representatives of the media, civil society, and think tanks, and the Pakistani community.

Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

The visit was part of Pakistan’s international outreach to present its perspective on the escalating regional tensions and threat to international peace and security, emanating from India’s irresponsible behaviour, unprovoked aggression against Pakistan, belligerent rhetoric, and its unlawful unilateral decision to hold into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) - a lifeline for over 240 million Pakistanis. The delegation carried Pakistan’s core message of “Peace with Responsibility.”

In these engagements, the delegation drew attention to India’s illegal use of force and violations of international law, including the UN Charter and International Humanitarian Law, particularly targeting of civilian areas and killing of innocent civilians, including women and children.

The delegation rejected India’s baseless allegations regarding the 22 April terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir without a shred of evidence, and warned against India’s weaponisation of water through its unilateral hold on the IWT in violation of international law and treaty obligations.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations, the delegation highlighted Pakistan’s crucial role and sacrifices in the success of the global counter-terrorism efforts, while also drawing attention of the international community towards India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, and its transnational assassination campaign. Cooperation, not politicisation, was required to effectively combat the menace of terrorism, it was underlined.

The delegation emphasised Pakistan’s responsible, restrained and lawful response to Indian aggression and provocations, underlining that Pakistan seeks peace but will always defend its sovereignty with resolve. The delegation reiterated that durable peace in South Asia hinges on a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The international community was urged to uphold international law and the sanctity of treaties, push for the revival and normal functioning of the IWT, and support the initiation of a comprehensive dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation concluded with a clear message: Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all its neighbours based on equality and mutual respect - but will not accept aggression, impunity, or violation of international norms.

The delegation comprised the following members: Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and former Minister for Information and Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; former Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari; Senator Bushra Anjum Butt; former Foreign Secretary and Caretaker Foreign Minister, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani (retired); and former Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Tehmina Janjua (retired).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025