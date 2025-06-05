AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Talks with India: Surely, Pakistan ready ‘but not desperate’: Dar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday that Pakistan is ready for a “composite dialogue” with India covering all outstanding issues, not just terrorism but it is not “desperate” for it.

Briefing the media at Foreign Office, he said the ceasefire understanding with India remains intact, while troops have withdrawn to peacetime positions. However, he regretted the political rhetoric on part of India’s leadership to secure election win. “Pakistan remains open to dialogue, but India has been unresponsive or silent—not just on terrorism but other issues as well.

Pakistan has substantial evidence of India-sponsored terrorism as well on its soil and is prepared to discuss counterterrorism, Dar said, adding, we consider suspension of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), would be tantamount to war. To a query, he said, the format of talks (NSA or non-NSA level) and neutral venue for Pakistan-India talks still remain undecided.

The foreign minister said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged note verbales on the appointment of full-fledged ambassadors in each other’s country. He, however, pointed out China has helped normalise strained relations between the two neighbours.

India has sought to renegotiate the IWT, with the last correspondence exchanged on 8 May. Pakistan responded and nominated its Indus Water Commissioner for further dialogue and correspondence, he said, adding the treaty is neither amendable nor abolishable.

