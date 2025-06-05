AIRLINK 158.03 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

CEC, members’ nominations: PM invites Omar for consultation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub for consultations over the long-overdue appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), months after the incumbent’s term expired in January.

In a letter dated May 16, Sharif acknowledged that the term of current CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja ended on January 27, 2025. However, Raja continues to serve under the constitutional provision allowing the CEC and Election Commission members to remain in office until successors are appointed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

