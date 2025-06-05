AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.07%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.11%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.45%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.77 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.08%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,086 Increased By 287.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,959 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.07%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Two Pakistani citizens killed in Iran

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said on Wednesday that two Pakistani citizens were killed in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities have confirmed the unfortunate killing of two Pakistani citizens, Mujahid and Mohammed Faheem, in Sistan-Balochistan, the spokesperson added.

The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate in Zahedan are in active communication with relevant Iranian authorities, who are extending necessary assistance and support. Ambassador Khan said efforts are being made to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as necessary administrative and legal requirements are fulfilled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Iran Pakistani citizens Pakistan foreign ministry Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Two Pakistani citizens killed in Iran

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories