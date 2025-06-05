Two Pakistani citizens killed in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said on Wednesday that two Pakistani citizens were killed in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities have confirmed the unfortunate killing of two Pakistani citizens, Mujahid and Mohammed Faheem, in Sistan-Balochistan, the spokesperson added.

The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate in Zahedan are in active communication with relevant Iranian authorities, who are extending necessary assistance and support. Ambassador Khan said efforts are being made to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as necessary administrative and legal requirements are fulfilled.

