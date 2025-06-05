Pakistan telecom sector seeks sales tax reduction on services

ISLAMABAD: Telecom sector has proposed the government to reduce sales tax on telecom services from the current 19.5 percent - highest compared to other sectors to 16 percent in the upcoming budget 2025-26, besides harmonise across the country whereby all provinces and federal capital should have same rate.

IT and Telecom sector submitted the budget proposals to the government which also proposed Advance tax may be reinstated to improve the purchasing power of customers as majority of the customers are below taxable limit.

The sector proposed abolishment of advance income tax at 10% under Section 236A of ITO 2001 on auction of new or renewal of Telecom licenses, while justifying that Advance tax on auction of license inflates the cost of doing business and cost of capital for telecom sector, hindering 4G/5G and rural expansion.

The proposals maintained that Cellular Mobile Operators are subject to deduction/collection of withholding of income tax on large number of transactions e.g. electricity bills of cell sites which are thousands in numbers as a result this increases the cost and complexity in compliance and an additional administrative burden for the telecom sector.

Verification of claim of this tax collection on bills by tax authorities is also not possible and can save authorities from operational burden. Further, withholding tax deducted from telecom services is treated as minimum tax which is against the principle of taxation as this is payable even in loss making years. Further, current recovery measures are very harsh creating business disruptions and shaking taxpayers' confidence. The sector proposed the exemption from deduction/collection of withholding taxes by adding a clause in 2nd Schedule of ITO 2001. In case of acceptance of this, proposals mentioned at point b and c below will be redundant.

They further proposed that withholding tax on telecom services at 4% u/s 153 to be adjustable instead of minimum tax. The shift from an adjustable income tax to a minimum tax has effectively reclassified income tax from a direct tax to an indirect tax. This is because the amount of tax payable is no longer tied to the actual income earned, but rather a fixed charge that applies uniformly, irrespective of the company's profitability.

The sector proposed for increase carry forward period of minimum tax credit u/s 113 from 3 years to 5 years and bring it back to the position prior to Finance Act 2024. Pay back period of telecom sector is very slow and it takes longer time to recover the return on investment ranging from 8 to 10 years. So limiting the credit to 3 years is not sustainable for loss making companies, they added. The proposal also included removal of the regulatory duty rates on telecom power equipment which are not locally manufactured. Moreover, telecom services sector should be exclude from retail price list because they don’t import the goods for direct sale.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz and Chairman Telecom Operators Association said that over-taxation of telecom not only hurts affordability for consumers, it also weakens investor confidence in a sector that requires constant innovation and infrastructure upgrades.

Overburdening telecom sector with excessive taxation is not just economically counterproductive — it’s socially regressive. We must recognise telecom as the digital backbone of every other sector and treat it as such in our fiscal policies,” said CEO Jazz while talking to this correspondent.

Talking about the role of telecom in the country’ digital future he said that connectivity today is as essential as roads and power grids.

“Telecom is the infrastructure that powers e-commerce, mobile banking, online learning, telehealth, and even public service delivery. Yet, we continue to treat it as a revenue stream instead of a strategic enabler. If we are serious about building a future-ready Pakistan, we need to start seeing telecom as a development multiplier, not a luxury,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan’s tax burden is disproportionately carried by a narrow group of compliant individuals and industries. To build a sustainable digital economy, we need to widen the tax net—bringing more participants into the formal economy — rather than repeatedly taxing those who are already contributing. Placing additional pressure on the formal, documented sectors, especially one as foundational as telecom, only discourages investment, slows innovation, and undermines long-term growth, he added.

Ibrahim said that every tax on telecom is effectively a tax on opportunity. Whether it's a student in rural Balochistan attending a virtual class or a woman entrepreneur using mobile payments to grow her home business, digital access is a lifeline. A more forward-looking fiscal policy would reduce barriers to connectivity, making digital inclusion a reality for all Pakistanis.

“Telecom is not a luxury — it is a critical utility, much like electricity or clean water. It enables students to learn, entrepreneurs to sell, farmers to access market information, and patients to receive remote healthcare. Overburdening this sector with excessive taxation is not just economically counterproductive — it’s socially regressive. We must recognize telecom as the digital backbone of every other sector and treat it as such in our fiscal policies”, CEO Jazz added.

Ibrahim further said that over-taxation of telecom not only hurts affordability for consumers, it also weakens investor confidence in a sector that requires constant innovation and infrastructure upgrades. A rationalized tax regime, coupled with efforts to document the informal economy, would yield more sustainable revenues for the state without compromising the growth of the digital ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025