Conflict with India: Tarar praises Pakistani media’s role

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan has responded to Indian aggression with responsibility and composure, exposing New Delhi’s state-sponsored terrorism on multiple international forums with credible evidence, including video proof.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly presented Pakistan’s stance on the diplomatic front, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar led a dedicated team that worked tirelessly in this regard. He credited the Pakistani media, journalists, and anchorpersons for playing a key role in the “battle of narratives” by presenting facts and demonstrating responsible journalism—unlike Indian media which, he said, resorted to lies and fake news.

Tarar revealed that video evidence was shared with the media, showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing support for the Mukti Bahini in 1971, along with clips of inflammatory speeches by Indian leaders and footage proving Indian involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

He emphasised that India is involved in terrorism not only in Pakistan but also in countries like Canada, the United States, and Australia. “India’s state policy revolves around exporting terror,” Tarar alleged, citing the example of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who was caught operating in Balochistan.

He added that Indian-sponsored terrorism has targeted even innocent children, referencing the recent Khuzdar incident, and accused Indian media of celebrating the Jaffer Express tragedy while glorifying terrorists.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are fully committed to eliminating all forms of terrorism,” Tarar stated, reiterating that “Fitna-e-Hindustan” (India’s disruptive elements) will be rooted out of Balochistan at all costs. He also welcomed Pakistan’s offer for transparent international investigations into the Pahalgam attack, showcasing Islamabad’s commitment to justice.

“Like conventional wars, India’s proxies will also be defeated,” Tarar concluded, affirming national unity and resilience.

