Corporate legal framework: SECP, FJA hold first-of-its-kind training for Banking Court Judges

June 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), conducted first-of-its-kind training programme for Banking Court Judges on Pakistan’s corporate legal framework.

This three-day training, held at FJA from June 2–4, 2025, marked a milestone in judicial capacity building and regulatory-jurisdictional alignment.

The participating judges are officially notified to preside over prosecutions initiated by SECP. This can include cases involving white-collar crime, financial fraud, regulatory violations, and offences under laws such as the Companies Act, 2017 and the Securities Act, 2015.

The practical and in-depth training was delivered by SECP Commissioners, Executive Directors, and senior subject-matter experts.

Sessions covered a wide spectrum of topics, from company registration, licensing regimes, and financial reporting, to capital market offences, investigative powers, and emerging regulatory challenges.

The FJA has been instrumental in facilitating and curating the training to ensure it meets the judiciary’s evolving professional needs. The programme culminated with a certificate distribution ceremony, with Honourable Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as Chief Guest.

This pioneering initiative underscores SECP’s commitment to supporting judicial excellence and effective prosecution. It also sets the stage for a more informed, collaborative, and agile enforcement ecosystem — where regulators and courts work in tandem to uphold the law in an increasingly sophisticated financial environment.

