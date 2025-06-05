AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.52%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,117 Increased By 318.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,978 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Environmental awareness: NA speaker highlights parliament’s role

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the provision of a clean, green, and safe environment is a fundamental right of future generations, and environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

“Although Pakistan contributes merely 0.5 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change,” the speaker expressed these views in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The speaker said that rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, glacial melting, and natural disasters such as floods are having a profound impact on Pakistan’s environment—posing grave threats not only to the economy but also to human life. He warned that the current situation could hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals unless timely and integrated measures are taken.

Speaker Sadiq also added that the Parliament of Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in promoting environmental awareness and enacting legislation related to environmental protection. He added that relevant committees remain actively engaged in this regard, and several initiatives have been proposed across the country, including afforestation drives, preservation of water resources, mitigation of air pollution, and promotion of environmental education. He stated that Pakistan’s Parliament has made significant contributions towards formulating effective legislation and policies aimed at combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. The passage of the Pakistan Climate Change Act, 2017, and the ratification of the Paris Agreement 2015 stand as testament to the country’s commitment to achieving global environmental targets.

In this regard, the speaker also urged the international community to extend their support to developing countries such as Pakistan that, despite contributing minimally to global emissions, they bear the brunt of climate-related disasters. He stressed that climate justice demands a collective and equitable response to ensure a sustainable future for all.

On this occasion, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah remarked that environmental pollution poses a serious threat not only to public health but also to biodiversity, agricultural output, and the national economy. He emphasised that safeguarding the environment is not solely the responsibility of the government or institutions—every citizen must play their part. He called upon the youth to adopt eco-friendly practices and actively contribute to the mission of making the planet a safer place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change parliament NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Environmental awareness

Comments

200 characters

Environmental awareness: NA speaker highlights parliament’s role

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories