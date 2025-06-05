Environmental awareness: NA speaker highlights parliament’s role

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the provision of a clean, green, and safe environment is a fundamental right of future generations, and environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

“Although Pakistan contributes merely 0.5 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change,” the speaker expressed these views in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The speaker said that rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, glacial melting, and natural disasters such as floods are having a profound impact on Pakistan’s environment—posing grave threats not only to the economy but also to human life. He warned that the current situation could hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals unless timely and integrated measures are taken.

Speaker Sadiq also added that the Parliament of Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in promoting environmental awareness and enacting legislation related to environmental protection. He added that relevant committees remain actively engaged in this regard, and several initiatives have been proposed across the country, including afforestation drives, preservation of water resources, mitigation of air pollution, and promotion of environmental education. He stated that Pakistan’s Parliament has made significant contributions towards formulating effective legislation and policies aimed at combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. The passage of the Pakistan Climate Change Act, 2017, and the ratification of the Paris Agreement 2015 stand as testament to the country’s commitment to achieving global environmental targets.

In this regard, the speaker also urged the international community to extend their support to developing countries such as Pakistan that, despite contributing minimally to global emissions, they bear the brunt of climate-related disasters. He stressed that climate justice demands a collective and equitable response to ensure a sustainable future for all.

On this occasion, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah remarked that environmental pollution poses a serious threat not only to public health but also to biodiversity, agricultural output, and the national economy. He emphasised that safeguarding the environment is not solely the responsibility of the government or institutions—every citizen must play their part. He called upon the youth to adopt eco-friendly practices and actively contribute to the mission of making the planet a safer place.

