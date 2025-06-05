Monsoon season: Minister for immediate clearance of storm water drains

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate clearance of storm water drains in major urban centres to deal with the monsoon water.

Chairing 60th Annual Meeting of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC), he called for enhanced inter-agency coordination and round-the-clock vigilance to manage flood risks during the upcoming monsoon season, set to begin on July 1. The federal secretary Water Resources and the chairman, Federal Flood Commission were also present in the meeting.

The annual meeting, held to assess national preparedness for Monsoon Season 2025, brought together representatives from federal agencies and provincial governments, to review flood mitigation strategies and pre-emptive measures for the safe passage of potential floodwaters.

While briefing the federal minister, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted normal to slightly above-normal rainfall across central and southern Pakistan for the July to September period. Enhanced precipitation is expected in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, while northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan may experience normal to below-normal rainfall. The forecast also warns of higher-than-normal temperatures nationwide, increasing the likelihood of extreme hydrological events such as riverine floods, flash floods, urban flooding, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

In response to these forecasts, Federal Minister Mueen Wattoo, directed to ensure immediate clearance of storm water drains in major urban centres. He also directed the removal of encroachments and debris around waterways, particularly near barrages and key infrastructure such as National Highways Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways bridges, to prevent floodwater blockages. Special attention was given to the de-silting and encroachment removal from urban nullahs in flood-prone cities including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The chairman of the FFC briefed attendees on pre-monsoon initiatives undertaken by the commission including readiness assessments and coordination plans. Stakeholders reported on ongoing monitoring of river flows, infrastructure readiness, and the functionality of meteorological and telemetry systems. The National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities also shared their preparedness strategies. Officials from Tarbela and Mangla dam management authorities presented their standard operating procedures for controlled flood discharge during peak flows.

Wrapping up the meeting, the minister directed concerned authorities to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities and public infrastructure. He appreciated all participants for their commitment to flood preparedness and national safety.

