LHC directs removal of name from ECL

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary interior to remove the name of petitioner Shahid Javed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Earlier a law officer told the court that the petitioner’s name was put on the ECL on the recommendation of Home Secretary Punjab.

The court asked the law officer whether the recommendation of a provincial officer is binding on the federal government.

The law officer informed the court that the petitioner is on bail and could slip abroad. The court said how the government could restrain a person on bail from going abroad. The court said if he would not come back then his bail will be canceled and directed to remove the petitioner’s name from the ECL.

