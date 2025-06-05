AIRLINK 158.03 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.46%)
Governor gives assent to several bills

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 07:03am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has given assent to several bills passed by the Punjab Assembly, which have now become acts.

According to the details, the governor has assented the Imperial Tutorial College University Bill 2025, Mukabbir University of Science and Technology Gujarat Bill 2025, Leads University Amendment Bill, 2025, Police Order Amendment Bill, 2025.

The governor also given assent to the National College of Business Administration and Economics Lahore Amendment Bill 2025, Times Institute Multan Bill, 2025, ABWA University Faisalabad Bill 2025, Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Motor Vehicle (First Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Punjab Motor Vehicle (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Punjab Motor Vehicle (Third Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Arms Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Judicial Academy Amendment Bill, 2025, the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025, Police Order Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Fertilizer Control Bill 2025, Provincial Employees Social Security Amendment Bill 2025 and Stamp Amendment Bill 2025.

