22 cricketers taking part in training session

LAHORE: As many as 22 cricketers are taking part in a three-day training session, here at the LCCA Ground. The training session will conclude today.

The players have been divided into three groups, with the first group undergoing different sessions under Pakistan men’s team management headed by Mike Hesson.

Abbas Afridi, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Salman Mirza, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Usman Khan took part in different skills session.

The remaining 15 players called in the camp are: Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025