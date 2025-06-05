‘Pakistan, Türkiye friendship form foundation of global peace’

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, stated that the friendship and sincere brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye form the foundation of global peace and serve as an example for the international community.

She made these remarks during the prize distribution ceremony of a painting competition held at the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye, organised by the Yunus Emre Institute and Education Counsellor office on the theme of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr Mehmet Irfan, and the Head of the Pakistan Chapter of the Yunus Emre Institute, Dr Halil Tokar, also addressed the gathering.

Minister Wajiha Qamar said that the friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye is not bound by time or circumstances. This is why both brotherly nations become restless to assist one another in times of trial, as if they are one and the same entity. The sincere role played by Türkiye during the recent Pakistan-India conflict reaffirmed this truth. She congratulated the Yunus Emre Institute for organising the painting competition and described it as a creative effort to pass on the sincere love between the two nations to future generations — an initiative that should continue. She also congratulated the students who won in the competition.

Ambassador Dr Mehmet Irfan congratulated the award-winning students and said that the artworks submitted by 1,500 participating students were not just paintings but a vivid representation of the deep friendship between the two brotherly countries. He added that the children have given us new hope through the power of their imagination.

Dr Halil Tokar remarked that Pakistan and Türkiye may be two countries, but they share one nation within. The Yunus Emre Institute will continue to work toward fostering cultural unity between them.

The painting competition organised by the Yunus Emre Institute was held in two categories.

In the first category (ages 7–11), Syed Shaheed Talha secured first position, Hadiya Amjad second, and Aniya Haroon third. Special prizes were awarded to Syeda Tayyaba Ghayur, Paghanda Ilyas, and Zarwa Naeem Khan.

In the second category (ages 12–16), Zainab Azhar, Rumaisa Fatima, and Aamna Jawad won first, second, and third places respectively, while Muhammad Saeed Awan, Saud Ajmal, Rumaisa Asif, Minha bint Khalid, and Rumaisa Anwar received special prizes.

The first, second, and third position holders were awarded cash prizes of PKR 100,000, PKR 50,000, and PKR 25,000 respectively, while each recipient of the special prizes received PKR 10,000.

The Yunus Emre Institute organised this painting competition in connection with Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

