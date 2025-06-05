AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.52%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,117 Increased By 318.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,978 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

‘Pakistan, Türkiye friendship form foundation of global peace’

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, stated that the friendship and sincere brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye form the foundation of global peace and serve as an example for the international community.

She made these remarks during the prize distribution ceremony of a painting competition held at the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye, organised by the Yunus Emre Institute and Education Counsellor office on the theme of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr Mehmet Irfan, and the Head of the Pakistan Chapter of the Yunus Emre Institute, Dr Halil Tokar, also addressed the gathering.

Minister Wajiha Qamar said that the friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye is not bound by time or circumstances. This is why both brotherly nations become restless to assist one another in times of trial, as if they are one and the same entity. The sincere role played by Türkiye during the recent Pakistan-India conflict reaffirmed this truth. She congratulated the Yunus Emre Institute for organising the painting competition and described it as a creative effort to pass on the sincere love between the two nations to future generations — an initiative that should continue. She also congratulated the students who won in the competition.

Ambassador Dr Mehmet Irfan congratulated the award-winning students and said that the artworks submitted by 1,500 participating students were not just paintings but a vivid representation of the deep friendship between the two brotherly countries. He added that the children have given us new hope through the power of their imagination.

Dr Halil Tokar remarked that Pakistan and Türkiye may be two countries, but they share one nation within. The Yunus Emre Institute will continue to work toward fostering cultural unity between them.

The painting competition organised by the Yunus Emre Institute was held in two categories.

In the first category (ages 7–11), Syed Shaheed Talha secured first position, Hadiya Amjad second, and Aniya Haroon third. Special prizes were awarded to Syeda Tayyaba Ghayur, Paghanda Ilyas, and Zarwa Naeem Khan.

In the second category (ages 12–16), Zainab Azhar, Rumaisa Fatima, and Aamna Jawad won first, second, and third places respectively, while Muhammad Saeed Awan, Saud Ajmal, Rumaisa Asif, Minha bint Khalid, and Rumaisa Anwar received special prizes.

The first, second, and third position holders were awarded cash prizes of PKR 100,000, PKR 50,000, and PKR 25,000 respectively, while each recipient of the special prizes received PKR 10,000.

The Yunus Emre Institute organised this painting competition in connection with Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wajiha Qamar Pakistan and Turkiye Pakistan Turkiye friendship Dr Mehmet Irfan Nezir Oglu

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan, Türkiye friendship form foundation of global peace’

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories