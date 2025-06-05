President, PM pay tribute to security forces

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces for killing 14 India-sponsored Khwarij in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

In their separate statements, they praised the bravery of the security forces and reiterated that due to their professional expertise, the scourge of terrorism would be uprooted entirely.

President Zardari reiterated nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country remained unwavering and expressed the country’s commitment to eradicate the Fitna-al-Khawarij.

Calling terrorists, the enemies of the humanity, the prime minister in a statement said their nefarious designs would be thwarted.

