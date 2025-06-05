AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.07%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.11%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.45%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.77 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.08%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,086 Increased By 287.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,959 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

President, PM pay tribute to security forces

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces for killing 14 India-sponsored Khwarij in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

In their separate statements, they praised the bravery of the security forces and reiterated that due to their professional expertise, the scourge of terrorism would be uprooted entirely.

President Zardari reiterated nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country remained unwavering and expressed the country’s commitment to eradicate the Fitna-al-Khawarij.

Calling terrorists, the enemies of the humanity, the prime minister in a statement said their nefarious designs would be thwarted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

