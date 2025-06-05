AIRLINK 158.03 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.46%)
BOP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.15%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.94%)
FCCL 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.91%)
FLYNG 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
HUBC 139.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.62%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
OGDC 210.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.65%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.17%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (4.04%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
BR100 13,066 Decreased By -12 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,155 Increased By 99.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,058 Increased By 259 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,962 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.06%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-05

Smallholder farmers: HZSL signs strategic MoU with Bayer Pakistan

Press Release Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: HBL Zarai Services Limited (HZSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), has entered into a strategic partnership with Bayer Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of Bayer AG, to enhance smallholder farmer access to essential agricultural inputs, crop protection products, and high-quality seeds. An agreement was signed by senior representatives from both organizations in Lahore.

Bayer Pakistan, through its Crop Science division, brings decades of global agricultural expertise and innovation, offering a comprehensive portfolio of crop protection and seed solutions. Currently reaching over two million smallholder farmers annually through direct engagement, Bayer is committed to expanding its reach and impact while improving agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices across Pakistan.

Commenting on the partnership, Amer Aziz, CEO of HBL Zarai Services Limited, stated: “At HZSL, we are committed to placing the farmer at the centre of Pakistan’s agri-revolution. This collaboration with Bayer Pakistan is a meaningful step toward enabling access to high-quality farm inputs and innovative solutions that directly address the challenges faced by our farming community. Together, we will work to unlock greater yield potential, support informed decision-making, and foster a more resilient and inclusive agricultural economy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Bayer Pakistan, said: “At Bayer, we’re focused on getting close to our customers to meet their needs as best possible. For Pakistan’s smallholder farmers, this means ensuring access to the products and services they need to protect and maximize yields, improve their livelihoods, and sustainably feed a growing population. We’re pleased to be partnering with HBL Zarai Services on this vital mission and look forward to leveraging their expertise to serve more farmers, ultimately enhancing overall agricultural productivity and food security.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou Farmers agriculture sector HBL Habib Bank Limited Bayer Pakistan HBL Zarai Services Limited smallholder farmers HZSL

Comments

200 characters

Smallholder farmers: HZSL signs strategic MoU with Bayer Pakistan

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

India’s attempt aimed at creating ‘new normal’ highlighted

Read more stories