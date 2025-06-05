JI chief meets Bangladesh’s ambassador

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman met with Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Rehman emphasized that both Pakistan and Bangladesh face similar challenges in the realms of defense and security. He called for stronger cooperation between the two countries, especially in sectors such as defense, education, trade, and technology.

“Pakistan and Bangladesh have entered a new era of friendship,” he said, underscoring the importance of deepening people-to-people connections and fostering closer ties at the societal level.

He stressed that the people of both nations share historical and cultural bonds and cannot be separated by past divisions. “Strengthening mutual friendship will contribute to the progress of both countries,” he remarked.

