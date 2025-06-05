CM Maryam vows to safeguard rights of children

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the ‘International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression’ said that millions of innocent children in Palestine and Kashmir have unfortunately become victims of Israeli and Indian aggression.

When the innocent smiles of children turn into sighs and sobs, humanity feels heartfelt grief and sorrow over it, she said, adding: “Thousands of small bodies buried under the rubble of buildings in Gaza are a testament of global apathy to Israeli aggression.

In Gaza, the buildings destroyed due to Israeli bombing have not only turned into rubble but thousands of innocent children also got buried under it. The environment of Kashmir is filled with heavy sobs of children whose voices have been muted forever.”

She regretted that this human tragedy being faced by the innocent children who have become victims of aggression across the globe speaks volume of the dark side of human history.

The Chief Minister denounced that children unfortunately become victims of aggression not only in wars but also in peacetime. She highlighted that all possible measures will be taken to protect the innocent children from becoming victims of all kinds of exploitation and aggression in Punjab.

She outlined that the provincial cabinet of Punjab has approved the ‘Child Protection Policy’ for the first time in Pakistan. Every institution, every law and every step of the Punjab government is aligned for the rights, protection and welfare of the children. She emphasized that a society which cannot guarantee and provide peace to the children can never achieve sustainable peace itself.

