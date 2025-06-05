AIRLINK 158.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.7%)
NBP surpasses Rs100bn financing

Published June 5, 2025

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has achieved a major milestone, surpassing Rs 100 billion in total outstanding loans secured against gold, serving both the agriculture and consumer segments.

With over 173,000 valued borrowers, NBP’s Gold Loan portfolio is one of the fastest-growing and most secure consumer lending products in the banking industry. These loans offer quick, easy processing and are designed to meet urgent financial needs with minimal hassle, ensuring customers’ gold remains safe and returned in full upon repayment.

Sharing his views, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, said, “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust of our customers placed in National Bank of Pakistan. We remain firmly committed to delivering secure, accessible, and efficient financial solutions. Gold Loan portfolio continues to empower individuals and communities across Pakistan, helping them unlock opportunities. Our teams believe in innovation and expansion to promote financial inclusion and drive sustainable economic growth.”

As one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions, NBP is committed to driving progress and securing brighter futures for all its customers. This milestone signals the start of a dynamic new chapter in the Bank’s journey - one defined by deeper financial inclusion, enhanced customer trust, and unwavering service excellence.

