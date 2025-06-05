Major runway project at JIAK exceeds progress expectations

KARACHI: The major runway upgradation project at Jinnah International Airport Karachi has exceeded its progress expectations, achieving 53 percent completion by the end of May 2025, surpassing the planned target of 51 percent.

The Rs 8.3 billion infrastructure development project, focused on upgrading Runway 07L/25R, has maintained steady momentum since its commencement in July 2024.

Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has confirmed the project remains on track for completion by January 2026.

To ensure timely delivery of this critical aviation infrastructure, construction teams are operating double shifts at the site, said PAA spokesman, adding this intensive work schedule is reflecting the authority’s commitment to minimizing disruption while accelerating progress on the strategic project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025