Dr Ghulamullah, Imran organise event for Bilawal-led team

NEW YORK: At the Cornell Club NY City, engaged with the Overseas Pakistani Society and also interacted with Pakistan’s talented and promising youth and students abroad, our brightest future. Spoke on India’s unprovoked aggression, targeting of civilians & alarming weaponisation of water through unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, an egregious breach of int’l law.

Reaffirmed that peace, restraint & dialogue, not domination, are the only viable path forward. The only net security provider in South Asia will be enduring peace between Pakistan & India, including a just resolution of Jammu & Kashmir.

Bhutoo- Zardari thanks organizers Dr Ghulamullah Shahzad and Imran Igra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025